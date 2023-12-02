News / Nation

China reports no new infectious diseases caused by new viruses or bacteria

The current acute respiratory diseases reported in China are all caused by known pathogens, and no new infectious diseases caused by new viruses or bacteria have been identified, a health official said Saturday, citing monitoring results.

Mi Feng, a spokesperson for the National Health Commission, made the remarks during a press conference.

Chinese health authorities are actively monitoring and assessing winter respiratory diseases, with efforts underway to optimize medical resource allocation, improve medical treatment processes, and enhance the role of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), he said.

The official said China will increase the supply of medical services, particularly pediatric outpatient services at all levels of medical institutions, including TCM hospitals and maternal and child health institutions, to meet people's needs.

This expansion will involve extending outpatient service hours during lunchtime, evenings, and weekends based on patient numbers, as well as increasing hospital bed capacity and streamlining registration, examination, and payment processes to improve public access to medical care.

Mi also emphasized the guarantee of medical supplies.

The utilization of TCM and the integration of Chinese and Western medicine approaches are being advocated to enhance the prevention and treatment of common winter respiratory diseases, he said.

Measures are also being taken to ensure the supply of influenza and other vaccines, with a focus on early vaccination for key groups such as the elderly and children to reduce the risk of illness, according to the official.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
