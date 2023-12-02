News / Nation

China's new visa-free policy sees over 2,000 visitors from 6 countries on inaugural day

Wang Qingchu
  14:37 UTC+8, 2023-12-02
A total of 2,029 foreigners entered China through visa-free channels on December 1, the first day of China's 15-day visa-free policy for nationals from six countries.
National Immigration Administration

The first foreigner who enters China through its newly launched visa-free policy in Beijing on December 1, 2023.

A total of 2,029 foreigners entered China through visa-free channels on December 1, the first day of China's implementation of a 15-day visa-free policy for nationals from France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Malaysia, according to the National Immigration Administration on Saturday.

Statistics indicate a 12.54 percent increase in the number of inbound international visitors from these six countries compared to the previous day. Malaysia contributed the highest share with 1,113 visitors, while France recorded the most significant surge, witnessing a 52.31 percent growth in the number of inbound travelers compared to the day before.

The National Immigration Administration has affirmed its commitment to ensuring the smooth operation of all border inspection stations.

National Immigration Administration

An officer explains China's visa-free policy to a foreigner at Ningbo Lishe International Airport in Zhejiang Province on December 1, 2023.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
