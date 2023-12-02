5.0-magnitude quake hits southwest China's Yunnan

No casualties have been reported as of 4am Saturday after a 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Mangshi City of Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture in Yunnan Province.

More than 1,900 local residents were relocated to safe places after the earthquake. The earthquake has caused wall cracks of some houses and house tiles to fall down in Xishan Township administered by Mangshi City and Mengyue Township of Longchuan County. Some power facilities in Mengyue Township have also been damaged by the quake.

A total of 144 households in Xishan Township reported house damage, according to preliminary investigation carried out by the city's earthquake relief headquarters.

The earthquake hit the city at 1:36am on Saturday (Beijing Time). The epicenter, with a depth of 10 km, was monitored at 24.26 degrees north latitude and 98.08 degrees east longitude, according to China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The quake was strongly felt in many parts of the province, including Lincang City, Baoshan City and Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture.

The epicenter is 476 kilometers away from Yunnan's capital city Kunming, said the provincial earthquake bureau.