News / Nation

5.0-magnitude quake hits southwest China's Yunnan

Xinhua
  10:01 UTC+8, 2023-12-02       0
No casualties have been reported as of 4am Saturday after a 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Mangshi City of Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture in Yunnan Province.
Xinhua
  10:01 UTC+8, 2023-12-02       0

No casualties have been reported as of 4am Saturday after a 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Mangshi City of Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Yunnan Province.

More than 1,900 local residents were relocated to safe places after the earthquake. The earthquake has caused wall cracks of some houses and house tiles to fall down in Xishan Township administered by Mangshi City and Mengyue Township of Longchuan County. Some power facilities in Mengyue Township have also been damaged by the quake.

A total of 144 households in Xishan Township reported house damage, according to preliminary investigation carried out by the city's earthquake relief headquarters.

The earthquake hit the city at 1:36am on Saturday (Beijing Time). The epicenter, with a depth of 10 km, was monitored at 24.26 degrees north latitude and 98.08 degrees east longitude, according to China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The quake was strongly felt in many parts of the province, including Lincang City, Baoshan City and Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture.

The epicenter is 476 kilometers away from Yunnan's capital city Kunming, said the provincial earthquake bureau.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     