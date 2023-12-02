China ready to work with all parties to build a clean, beautiful world: vice premier

As a major responsible developing country, China stands ready to work with all parties to build a clean and beautiful world.

As a major responsible developing country, China stands ready to work with all parties to build a clean and beautiful world, Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang said on Friday.

Ding, Chinese President Xi Jinping's Special Representative and a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when addressing the World Climate Action Summit in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Ding conveyed Xi's good wishes for the UAE to host the summit. He said that eight years ago, Xi worked with leaders of other countries to reach the Paris Agreement with the utmost political determination and wisdom, and embarked on a new journey of global cooperation to address climate change.

China has always kept its promise and made important contributions to global climate governance, said Ding, adding that China has vigorously promoted international cooperation on green development, energy revolution and climate change, and supported developing countries in enhancing their capacity to cope with climate change.

Ding stressed that mankind shares a common destiny in the face of the challenges of climate change, and all parties should strengthen their determination and capacity to jointly address it.

He put forward a three-point proposal: The first is to practice multilateralism, adhere to the goals and principles set out in the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement, enhance solidarity and cooperation, and achieve mutual benefit and win-win results.

The second is to accelerate green transformation, actively increase the proportion of renewable energy, promote the clean, low-carbon and efficient use of traditional energy, and accelerate the formation of green and low-carbon production methods and lifestyles.

The third is to strengthen action implementation and fully honor the existing commitments. In particular, developed countries should effectively increase financial, technological and capacity building support to developing countries to turn vision into reality.