Former head of China's food reserves administration sentenced to 10 years in jail

A Chinese court on Tuesday sentenced Zhang Wufeng, former director of the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration, to 10 years in prison for bribery.

Zhang was convicted of taking bribes worth over 16.47 million yuan (US$2.32 million) by the Intermediate People's Court of Deyang City, Sichuan Province.

He was found guilty of taking undue advantage of his former positions in Shandong Province, the National Development and Reform Commission and the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration between 2003 and 2022 to aid other individuals and entities in matters related to project contracting and career promotions, the court said.

Zhang was fined 1 million yuan and had his illegal gains from bribery recovered and turned over to the state treasury, the court said.