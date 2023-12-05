﻿
News / Nation

Former head of China's food reserves administration sentenced to 10 years in jail

Xinhua
  19:11 UTC+8, 2023-12-05       0
A Chinese court on Tuesday sentenced Zhang Wufeng, former director of the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration, to 10 years in prison for bribery.
Xinhua
  19:11 UTC+8, 2023-12-05       0

A Chinese court on Tuesday sentenced Zhang Wufeng, former director of the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration, to 10 years in prison for bribery.

Zhang was convicted of taking bribes worth over 16.47 million yuan (US$2.32 million) by the Intermediate People's Court of Deyang City, Sichuan Province.

He was found guilty of taking undue advantage of his former positions in Shandong Province, the National Development and Reform Commission and the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration between 2003 and 2022 to aid other individuals and entities in matters related to project contracting and career promotions, the court said.

Zhang was fined 1 million yuan and had his illegal gains from bribery recovered and turned over to the state treasury, the court said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     