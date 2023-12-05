News / Nation

China CDC issues health advisory to promote influenza vaccination awareness

The Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention has released a health advisory recommending influenza vaccination in response to a winter surge in respiratory diseases.
The Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (China CDC) has released a health advisory recommending influenza vaccination in response to a winter surge in respiratory diseases.

The advisory underscores that influenza vaccination is a cost-effective and efficient approach to preemptively tackle influenza viruses and mitigate the risk of severe infections and fatalities related to influenza.

It will significantly alleviate the strain on medical institutions caused by influenza-related health issues, the advisory notes.

Addressing public concerns about optimal timing for vaccination, the advisory clarifies that, while the ideal period for influenza vaccination is before the peak of the influenza season, individuals can still benefit from getting vaccinated throughout the entire season.

Influenza, a highly contagious respiratory infection caused by the influenza virus, seriously threatens public health. Certain demographics, including the very young, the elderly, pregnant women, and individuals with chronic conditions, face a higher risk of developing severe symptoms of influenza infection, according to the advisory.

The advisory adds that settings with dense populations, such as schools, childcare facilities, and nursing homes, are particularly vulnerable to influenza outbreaks.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Shi Jingyun
