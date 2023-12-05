News / Nation

Heytea pulls its newest product over religious content

Heytea, a popular tea brand, was forced to withdraw its latest offering from the market for violating guidelines on religious content.
Heytea has withdrawn the tea latte drinks featuring Buddhist and Arhat elements on its paper cups.

After less than a week on the market, popular teadrink chain operator Heytea has withdrawn the tea latte drinks featuring Buddhist and Arhat elements on its paper cups.

According to media reports, the images appear to have violated Internet information communications guidelines regarding religious content.

China's Internet information guidelines prohibit companies from utilizing religious elements for commercial marketing.

The Administration for Religious Affairs in Shenzhen, where Heytea's headquarters is located, summoned the company's management, and the products were removed from the market earlier this week.

The Paper, a Shanghai-based digital media outlet, reported that the administration held a regulatory meeting with Heytea on Friday and asked the company to remove the promotional materials for the tea latte.

Many Heytea fans then uploaded tea drink sleeves on social media, saying the paper cups and pins were no longer available.

