Top 10 Chinese buzzwords of 2023 unveiled

The "top 10 Chinese buzzwords" of 2023 were unveiled Wednesday, as part of the yearly event "Chinese language review 2023."

The "top 10 Chinese buzzwords" of 2023 were unveiled Wednesday by the National Language Resources Monitoring and Research Center, as part of the yearly event "Chinese language review 2023."

They are "Modern Chinese civilization," "High-quality Belt and Road cooperation," "Global Civilization Initiative," "Digital China," "Hangzhou Asian Games," "Nuclear-contaminated water," "Palestinian-Israeli conflict," "Large Language Models," "Shenzhou-17," and "Village Super League."

The "top 10 Chinese buzzwords" are based on the national language resources monitoring corpus, which boasts a corpus scale of over 1 billion characters.

The "Chinese language review 2023" will also see the release of "top 10 online slang terms," "top 10 new words," and "character and word of the year."