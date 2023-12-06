News / Nation

Chinese FM, British foreign secretary hold phone talks on bilateral ties

Xinhua
  08:36 UTC+8, 2023-12-06       0
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday held a phone conversation with David Cameron, British secretary of state for foreign, commonwealth and development affairs.
Xinhua
  08:36 UTC+8, 2023-12-06       0

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday held a phone conversation with David Cameron, British secretary of state for foreign, commonwealth and development affairs, at the latter's request.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China and Britain, both permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, bear important responsibilities for maintaining international peace and stability.

The steady and sound development of bilateral relations not only serves the fundamental and long-term interests of the two peoples, but also has strategic and global significance for promoting world peace and prosperity, Wang said.

China and Britain offer development opportunities to each other, he noted, expressing hope that the British side will establish a correct understanding of China and grasp the general direction of the development of China-Britain relations.

Wang said China is firmly committed to peaceful development, and maintains continuity and stability of its foreign policy. China advocates multilateralism and opposes unilateral bullying, he said, adding that China supports free trade and opposes protectionism.

China's development is a growing force for world peace and a strengthening factor for the stability of the international community, Wang said. In the face of the ever-changing international situation and emerging global challenges, he stressed, China and Britain should maintain communication and dialogue, strengthen coordination, and deepen cooperation.

For his part, Cameron said that in today's world, no single country can tackle global challenges alone, and the engagement and cooperation between Britain and China serve the interests of both sides. Britain is committed to developing relations with China and is willing to maintain exchanges, he added.

He also said Britain appreciates China's support for multilateralism and expects China to play a greater role in international and regional issues.

The two sides exchanged views on hot issues, including the Ukraine crisis. Wang reiterated China's consistent position on promoting peace talks, and stressed opposition to any act that harms China's legitimate rights and interests and abuses unilateral sanctions.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     