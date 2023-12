Ancient Silk Road cities and prefectures showcase culture, tourism in Shanghai

The 12 cities and autonomous prefectures formed a regional cultural and tourism alliance to develop a culture and tourism belt on the Silk Road by combined marketing campaigns.

Twelve cities and prefectures along the Ancient Silk Road made a joint presence in Shanghai on Tuesday, showcasing their cultural and tourism gems and winter activities to Shanghai travelers.

The 12 cities and autonomous prefectures, namely, Jiuquan, Jiayuguan, Jinchang, Xining, Zhangye, Wuwei, Hami, and Turpan cities; Alashan League; Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture; Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture; and Bayingolin Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture; have formed a regional cultural and tourism alliance to develop a golden culture and tourism belt on the Silk Road by combined marketing campaigns.

The region boasts splendid UNESCO world cultural heritage sites and items, and appealing natural scenery. The 12 are located in Gansu Province, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Qinghai Province.

Turpan

Situated on the Silk Road, Turpan is a bridge between East and West. It is home to 39 A-level tourist attractions and over 1,400 historical ruins. Turpan is known for its stunning desert landscape and the local produce includes grapes and melons.

Major attractions:

Flaming Mountains

Grape Valley

Yarkhoto Ruins

Bezeklik Thousand Buddha Caves

Winter Activities:

Gaochang nianhuo (New Year Goods) Festival

Flaming Mountains Hiking

Ice sports games

Food carnival

New Year Run

Village Basketball Competition

Jiuquan City

Jiuquan City is located in northern Gansu at the western end of the Hexi Corridor section of the Northern Silk Road. It has been an important strategic point for transit between the central plain and western regions since ancient times, and was an important town on the Silk Road.

Major attractions:

Mingsha Mountain, or the Singing Sand Dunes

Crescent Moon Spring

Mogao Grottoes

Jiayuguan Pass

Yadan National Geological Park

Bayingolin Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture

Bayingolin Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, situated in the southeast of Xinjiang, features snow-capped mountains, deserts, lakes, grasslands, the Gobi, and populus euphratica forests.

Major attractions:

Bayanbulak Grassland

Loulan Ancient City

Bosten Lake

Tarim Populus Euphratica National Forest Park

Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture

Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture is located in the western part of Qinghai Province. It is known for its unique Yadan landform, the vast Gobi, and millennium glaciers, making it a popular tourist destination.

Major attractions: