Jiangxi resident wins lottery 50,000 times to receive over US$30M

  14:18 UTC+8, 2023-12-06
The resident spent 100,000 yuan to buy 50,000 lottery tickets with the same numbers, with each winning 4,475 yuan, adding up to more than 220 million yuan.
  14:18 UTC+8, 2023-12-06

A resident of Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi province, won more than 220 million yuan (US$30 million) by spending 100,000 yuan to buy 50,000 lottery tickets of the same number.

The winner went to Jiangxi Welfare Lottery Distribution Center to claim the prize on December 5, The Paper reported on Wednesday.

According to previous reports, the resident bought 50,000 tickets with the same numbers at lottery stations in Nanchang for the "Happy 8" seven-number game on December 2.

That same night, the lottery was drawn, and each ticket he purchased won a single prize of 4,475 yuan, adding up to more than 220 million yuan.

The lottery winner said to The Paper that he had been buying lottery tickets for over five years.

He buys lottery tickets three or four times a week with each purchase ranging from thousands to tens of thousands of yuan. He also bought multiple "Happy 8" lottery tickets with the same numbers a few days ago.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
