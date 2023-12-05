China to have 11.79 mln university graduates in 2024

The estimated number of university graduates across China in 2024 is expected to reach 11.79 million, an increase of 210,000 compared to the previous year.

The estimated number of university graduates across China in 2024 is expected to reach 11.79 million, an increase of 210,000 compared to the previous year, Chinese authorities said on Tuesday.

Policies will be rolled out to broaden channels and provide better services to promote the employment of university graduates, said the Ministry of Education.