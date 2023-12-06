China rolls out new-generation supercomputer

A new-generation supercomputing system "Tianhe Xingyi" was unveiled on Wednesday to boast greater capabilities in multiple areas, from computing power to storage to application.

Xinhua

The National Supercomputing Center in Guangzhou unveiled the supercomputer in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province.

According to Lu Yutong, director of the center, the new computer has outperformed Tianhe-2, one of the fastest supercomputers in the world, in capacities such as CPU computing, network, storage and application.

Tianhe Xingyi's operation is expected to meet the rising computing demands in the fields of high-performance computing, artificial intelligence (AI) big model training and big data analysis, according to the center.