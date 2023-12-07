Xi urges enhanced political mutual trust, dialogue, cooperation with EU

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday called on China and the EU to be partners for mutually beneficial cooperation, step up dialogue and cooperation for the good of our people.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday called on China and the European Union (EU) to be partners for mutually beneficial cooperation, strengthen two-way political trust, build strategic consensus, cement the bonds of shared interest, steer clear of various kinds of interference, step up dialogue and cooperation for the good of our people.

Xi made the remarks when meeting with President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, who were in China for the 24th China-EU Summit at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse.

While welcoming President Michel and President von der Leyen to China for the 24th China-EU Summit, Xi noted that since the end of last year, the two presidents have each made a visit to China, and the China-EU high-level dialogues in the strategic, economic and trade, green, and digital fields have produced rich outcomes.

Noting the China-EU relationship enjoys a good momentum of consolidation and growth, Xi said this serves the interests of both sides and meets the expectations of both peoples. The two sides should work together to sustain the momentum of growth in China-EU relations, he added.

While pointing out that transformations of a scale unseen in a century are unfolding in the world, Xi said China and Europe are two major forces advancing multipolarity, two major markets in support of globalization, and two major civilizations championing diversity.

Xi said the relationship between China and Europe is essential to global peace, stability and prosperity. It is incumbent on both sides to provide greater stability for the world, stronger impetus for development, and more inspiration and support for global governance.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the China-EU comprehensive strategic partnership, said Xi, adding that at this new starting point of China-EU relations, both sides need to take stock of history, navigate the trend of the world, act with wisdom and a sense of responsibility, and uphold the comprehensive strategic partnership.

"China and the EU should be partners for mutually beneficial cooperation," said Xi. He called on both sides to continually strengthen two-way political trust, build strategic consensus, and cement the bonds of shared interest. The two sides should steer clear of various kinds of interference, step up dialogue and cooperation for the good of our people, and join hands to tackle global challenges and promote stability and prosperity around the world, he added.