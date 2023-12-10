Voting starts for HKSAR's 7th District Council Ordinary Election

Voting for the 7th District Council Ordinary Election of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region started on Sunday.

Voting for the 7th District Council Ordinary Election of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region started on Sunday, with 399 candidates running for 176 seats in the District Committees constituency (DCC) and the 88 seats in the District Council geographical constituency (DCGC).

According to the HKSAR government, more than 600 DCGC ordinary polling stations have been set up across the HKSAR for voters to cast their ballots from 8:30am local time (0:30am GMT) on Sunday. Voting for the DCGC ends at 10:30pm (2:30pm GMT).

As for the DCC, each of the 18 districts in Hong Kong has a polling station set up. Polling hours for the DCC start at 8:30am local time (0:30am GMT) and end at 2:30pm (6:30am GMT) on Sunday.

For the convenience of voters who travel from the Chinese mainland, four polling stations have been set up near the Sheung Shui MTR station.

According to the District Councils (Amendment) Ordinance 2023, which came into effect on July 10, the seventh-term District Councils will have 470 seats, comprising 179 appointed members, 176 DCC members, 88 DCGC members, and 27 ex-officio members.

The seventh-term of office of the District Councils begins on January 1, 2024. The term of office is four years.