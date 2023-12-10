CCG: Philippines responsible for 'dangerous' encounter near Ren'ai Jiao

The China Coast Guard on Sunday said the Philippines was responsible for a dangerous encounter between vessels near the waters of Ren'ai Jiao in China's Nansha Qundao.

In a statement, the CCG said that without the Chinese government's permission, two Philippine coast guard vessels, one public service vessel and one supply ship intruded in the waters of Ren'ai Jiao.

The CCG took control measures over the Philippine vessels in accordance with the law, according to the statement.

At 6:39am, according to the CCG, Unaiza May 1, one of the Philippine vessels, in disregard of repeated warnings by the Chinese side and in violation of the Convention on the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea, swerved in an unprofessional and dangerous manner, and deliberately rushed toward the CCG 21556 vessel, which was conducting normal law enforcement actions, leading to a slight collision.

"The responsibility lies squarely on the Philippine side," said the statement.

In a separate statement released earlier on Sunday, the CCG said four Philippine vessels had attempted to deliver construction materials to the Philippines' illegally "grounded" warship at Ren'ai Jiao.

The Philippines' behavior seriously violated China's territorial sovereignty, it said.