News / Nation

China CDC updates mask guidelines for seasonal respiratory illness

Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  10:05 UTC+8, 2023-12-10       0
The National Disease Control and Prevention Administration (CDC) released the latest guidelines for the public's use of masks on Saturday.
Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  10:05 UTC+8, 2023-12-10       0
China CDC updates mask guidelines for seasonal respiratory illness
Imaginechina

People wear masks in Shanghai on November 30, 2023.

In response to the heightened prevalence of respiratory illnesses during the winter, the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration (CDC) released the latest guidelines for the public's use of masks on Saturday.

Mandatory mask-wearing scenarios

  1. Individuals infected with respiratory infectious diseases such as COVID-19, influenza, Mycoplasma pneumoniae, and respiratory syncytial virus, when entering indoor public spaces or coming into close contact with others (distance less than 1 meter).
  2. Individuals experiencing symptoms of respiratory infectious diseases, including fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat, muscle aches, fatigue, when entering indoor public spaces or having close contact with others.
  3. When visiting medical institutions for treatment, accompanying patients, or for caregiving and visiting purposes.
  4. During periods of high prevalence of respiratory infectious diseases, when people enter vulnerable locations such as nursing homes, social welfare institutions, and childcare facilities.
  5. During periods of high prevalence of respiratory infectious diseases, personnel in key institutions like nursing homes, social welfare institutions, childcare facilities, and schools.

Recommended mask-wearing scenarios

  1. During periods of high prevalence of respiratory infectious diseases, when using public transportation such as airplanes, trains, long-distance buses, ships, subways, and buses.
  2. During periods of high prevalence of respiratory infectious diseases, when entering enclosed and densely populated places like supermarkets, cinemas, passenger terminals, and enclosed elevators.
  3. During periods of high prevalence of respiratory infectious diseases, elderly individuals, individuals with chronic underlying conditions, and pregnant women, when entering indoor public spaces.
  4. During shared learning, living, or working periods with individuals showing symptoms of respiratory infectious diseases.

Scenarios where mask-wearing is not recommended

  1. During physical exercise.
  2. When in outdoor places such as open squares and parks.
  3. Children aged 3 and below.

Mask selection

Respiratory infectious disease patients or symptomatic individuals are advised to wear N95 or KN95 particle protective masks (without exhalation valves) or medical protective masks. Others are recommended to wear disposable medical masks or surgical masks.

Children are advised to use children's protective masks.

Other considerations

Individuals may choose whether to wear masks based on their health conditions and needs, ensuring timely replacement.

Patients with cardiopulmonary functional impairments should wear masks under the guidance of a doctor.

Local disease control departments should promptly release information on local respiratory infectious disease epidemics, reminding the public to wear masks scientifically.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     