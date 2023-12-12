News / Nation

Former senior municipal political adviser indicted for bribery

Xinhua
  11:36 UTC+8, 2023-12-12       0
Hao Hongjun, a former senior municipal political adviser in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, has been indicted on charges of taking bribes.
Xinhua
  11:36 UTC+8, 2023-12-12       0

Hao Hongjun, a former senior municipal political adviser in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, has been indicted on charges of taking bribes, the Supreme People's Procuratorate said on Tuesday.

Hao formerly served as chairman of the Dalian Municipal Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and secretary of the committee's leading Party members group.

Following the completion of the investigations by the National Commission of Supervision, the People's Procuratorate of Handan in north China's Hebei Province filed Hao's case to the city's intermediate people's court.

Prosecutors accused Hao of taking advantage of his various positions and abusing his power to seek profits for others and accepting a particularly large sum of money and valuables in exchange.

The prosecutors had informed the defendant of his legal rights, interrogated him and listened to the defense counsel's arguments.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     