Former senior municipal political adviser indicted for bribery

Hao Hongjun, a former senior municipal political adviser in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, has been indicted on charges of taking bribes, the Supreme People's Procuratorate said on Tuesday.

Hao formerly served as chairman of the Dalian Municipal Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and secretary of the committee's leading Party members group.

Following the completion of the investigations by the National Commission of Supervision, the People's Procuratorate of Handan in north China's Hebei Province filed Hao's case to the city's intermediate people's court.

Prosecutors accused Hao of taking advantage of his various positions and abusing his power to seek profits for others and accepting a particularly large sum of money and valuables in exchange.

The prosecutors had informed the defendant of his legal rights, interrogated him and listened to the defense counsel's arguments.