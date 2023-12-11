News / Nation

Hubei offers discounts to spur winter tourism

Hubei Province is spending 400 million yuan (US$55.6 million) to spur its winter tourism market, Hubei Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism announced in Shanghai.
Ti Gong

Cruises on the Yangtze River are very popular.

Central China's Hubei Province is distributing tourism consumption coupons worth 400 million yuan (US$55.6 million) to travelers and offering discounted admissions to spur its winter tourism market, Hubei Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism announced in Shanghai on Sunday.

Attractions along the Zhengzhou-Chongqing High-Speed Railway are offering discounted tickets in celebration of the one-year anniversary of the operation of the service. Among these, eight attractions of Badong County in Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture such as Wuxiakou and Baren River scenic areas are offering half-price admission.

The province has also earmarked 153 million yuan as reward for travel operators.

Hubei's winter tourism attractions and routes, folk custom and festive activities were also featured. The province forms a large part of the middle basin of the Yangtze River and its famous attractions include Yellow Crane Tower, Shennongjia Scenic Area, Three Gorges Dam, the Wudang Mountain, and Enshi Grand Canyon.

Ti Gong

The Three Gorges is a fascinating area to explore.

How to get there:

You can travel to Yicheng via the Wuhan Tianhe Airport or take a bus or a train from many cities in China easily thanks to Wuhan's central location, essentially making it "the transport hub of China." A more relaxing way to get into Hubei is to cruise the Yangtze River where beautiful scenery is promised along the trip.

Major winter tourism routes in Hubei:

Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture: With a forest coverage of 70 percent, Enshi has been called "the forest of western Hubei" and is one of the birthplaces of Chu culture. The Enshi Grand Canyon featuring rocky outcroppings and near-vertical canyon walls is a famous tourist attraction.

Enshi Spring Festival Tourism Route: Enshi Tujia Daughter City Spring Festival Temple Fair - Enshi Lvsongpo Ski Resort - Enshi Changlinggang Forest Farm

Ti Gong

Skiers enjoy the snow in Yicheng.

Yichang City: Located in the upper reaches of the Yangtze River, Yichang is the hometown of Qu Yuan (340-278 BC), one of China's greatest poets. It is famous for giant hydropower projects such as the Three Gorges and Gezhouba Dam.

Three Gorges Winter Tourism Route: Nianhuo (New Year goods) Festival at Qu Yuan's Hometown - Yuquan Temple - Winter Jasmine Exhibition at Tongxin Flower Sea Scenic Area - Alpine Grassland Tourist Area of Bailihuang.

Ti Gong

Martial artists perform kungfu at Wudang Mountain.

Shennongjia Forestry District: Shennongjia's dense forests, unchanged from primitive times, are teeming with plant and animal life. It is a ski destination with ideal snow quality, unfolding a dreamlike ice and snow world.

Shennongjia Ski Route: Shennongjia International Ski Resort - Shennongjia Zhonghe Ski Resort - Shennongjia Tianyan Ski Resort - Longjiangping International Tourism Resort.

Ti Gong

Paper-cut works show Hubei's attractions

Yangtze River
