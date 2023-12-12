News / Nation

Vietnam's farm produce exports to China record speedy growth

Vietnam's farm produce exports to China have recorded speedy growth so far this year, Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reported on Monday.
Workers pack durian to be exported to China in a factory in Dak Lak, Vietnam, in September 2023.

Vietnam's farm produce exports to China have recorded speedy growth so far this year, Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reported on Monday.

The shipments of those products are predicted to keep increasing in the coming time, according to the report.

The agency cited statistics from the Vietnam Vegetable and Fruit Association showing that Vietnam's durian export to China shot up by 161.8 percent at certain points of time.

Vietnamese authorities are boosting negotiations with China to export frozen durian and fresh coconut via the official channel to this neighboring market, Dang Phuc Nguyen, the association's secretary general said.

Vietnam's sales of rice to China have also risen sharply, by 55.2 percent year on year during the 11 months. The same upward trend has also been recorded in the shipment of cashew nuts, coffee, and animal feed to this market, by 11.4 to 42.3 percent.

According to VNA, Vietnam has witnessed record growth in the export of many farm produce to China thanks to protocols signed between the two countries.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
