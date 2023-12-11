China's air-pollution control efforts drive investment worth 4 trln yuan

China's air-pollution control efforts have seen significant progress in recent years, driving the growth of the Chinese economy.

China's air-pollution control efforts have seen significant progress in recent years, driving the growth of the Chinese economy, according to the Ministry of Ecology and Environment on Monday.

China's improvements in air quality are moving at the fastest rate globally, while the issue of coal pollution has been basically solved across the country, Liu Bingjiang, chief engineer with the ministry, told a press conference.

China's efforts targeting air-pollution control have driven a total investment of about 4 trillion yuan (about 562.09 billion US dollars) across the country, Liu said, adding that the efforts have also driven China's GDP to grow by about 5 trillion yuan.

The process of improving air quality has seen the broad application of new technologies and products independently developed by China, which has promoted the development of a slew of relevant industries, including the manufacturing of environmental protection equipment and new energy vehicles, Liu said.

Meanwhile, a total of more than 3 million new urban jobs were created thanks to China's efforts on improving air quality, according to the ministry.