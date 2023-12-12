Largest offshore wind power project in Greater Bay Area fully operational

The largest offshore wind power project in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, with an annual electricity generation capacity of 3 billion kWh, is now operational.

The largest offshore wind power project in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, with an annual electricity generation capacity of 3 billion kWh, is now fully operational, according to the China General Nuclear Power Corporation (CGN).

The first phase of the project in Huizhou, south China's Guangdong Province, with an installed capacity of 250,000 kW, was connected to the grid for power generation in December 2021 after a year of construction. Construction of the second phase, with an installed capacity of 750,000 kW, began in March 2023.

According to Gao Ligang, general manager of CGN, the electricity generated by the wind farm every year is equivalent to reducing standard coal consumption by about 1 million tons and carbon dioxide emissions by about 2.35 million tons, which will help boost the area's economic and social development and achieve China's dual carbon goals.