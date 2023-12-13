Xi meets chairman of National Assembly of Vietnam

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, met with Chairman of National Assembly of Vietnam Vuong Dinh Hue.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, met on Wednesday with Chairman of National Assembly of Vietnam Vuong Dinh Hue.

Xi said the announcement to build the China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance sends out a positive signal of the two socialist countries' commitment to solidarity, friendship and joint development.