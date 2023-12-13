﻿
As blizzard nears, Beijing suspends classes for primary, secondary schools, kindergartens

Primary schools, secondary schools and kindergartens in Beijing suspended classes on Wednesday as intense snowfall is forecast to approach.
Imaginechina

A sanitation worker cleans up snow in Beijing on Tuesday.

Primary schools, secondary schools and kindergartens in Beijing suspended classes on Wednesday as intense snowfall is forecast to approach.

The Beijing Municipal Education Commission decided to adopt temporary home learning starting Wednesday after the city's meteorological authority issued an orange alert for blizzards late Tuesday.

The national capital will quickly make preparations for online teaching, and the resumption of in-person classes will be notified later, according to the commission.

