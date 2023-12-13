News / Nation

Fresh Chilean coho salmon enters China for first time

Xinhua
  21:57 UTC+8, 2023-12-13       0
A charter flight carrying 2.5 tons of fresh Chilean coho salmon landed on Tuesday at the Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport.
Xinhua
  21:57 UTC+8, 2023-12-13       0

A charter flight carrying 2.5 tons of fresh Chilean coho salmon landed on Tuesday at the Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport, southwest China's Sichuan Province, marking the first entry of fresh Chilean coho salmon into the Chinese market.

In October, Chilean President Gabriel Boric came to China both to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation and pay a state visit. During the visit, the two countries agreed on the export of Chilean coho salmon to China in a fresh state.

"About one-third of this batch of coho salmon will be consumed locally in Chengdu, while the rest will be further sold to other cities," said Qiu Dejun, senior marketing sales manager of Eastern Air Logistics Co., Ltd., adding that the import of fresh coho salmon from Chile will become regular and take place on a weekly basis.

According to the airport's customs authority, relevant trade companies are considering importing more varieties of Chilean seafood, such as razor clam, in the near future.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Belt and Road Initiative
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     