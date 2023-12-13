Fresh Chilean coho salmon enters China for first time

A charter flight carrying 2.5 tons of fresh Chilean coho salmon landed on Tuesday at the Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport, southwest China's Sichuan Province, marking the first entry of fresh Chilean coho salmon into the Chinese market.

In October, Chilean President Gabriel Boric came to China both to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation and pay a state visit. During the visit, the two countries agreed on the export of Chilean coho salmon to China in a fresh state.

"About one-third of this batch of coho salmon will be consumed locally in Chengdu, while the rest will be further sold to other cities," said Qiu Dejun, senior marketing sales manager of Eastern Air Logistics Co., Ltd., adding that the import of fresh coho salmon from Chile will become regular and take place on a weekly basis.

According to the airport's customs authority, relevant trade companies are considering importing more varieties of Chilean seafood, such as razor clam, in the near future.