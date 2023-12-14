Over 30 injured after subway train carriages separated in snow-shrouded Beijing

More than 30 people were injured after a separation of carriages on a subway train took place along the Changping Line on Thursday afternoon in snow-hit Beijing.

More than 30 people were injured after a separation of carriages on a subway train took place along the Changping Line on Thursday afternoon in snow-hit Beijing, local authorities said.

Beijing Municipal Commission of Transport said that the accident occurred at 6:57pm. Emergency, fire, health and traffic forces have promptly arrived at the scene and carried out rescue operations.

The injured have been sent to hospitals for treatment.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.