China to issue commemorative coins, banknote to celebrate 2024

Xinhua
  20:21 UTC+8, 2023-12-14
China's central bank will issue commemorative coins and a banknote, starting from Friday, to celebrate the year 2024.
China's central bank will issue commemorative coins and a banknote, starting from Friday, to celebrate the year 2024.

The set of commemorative currency consists of a gold coin, a silver coin, a copper alloy coin and a banknote, all of which will be legal tender in China, the People's Bank of China said Thursday.

The obverse sides of the gold and silver coins bear combinations of traditional Chinese patterns that represent auspiciousness, along with the name of the country and year of issuance.

The reverse side of the gold coin features the Chinese character "Fu," which means good fortune, and the cartoon design of a dragon to celebrate the coming Chinese zodiac Year of the Dragon.

The reverse side of the silver coin bears the combination of the character "Fu" and decorations in the shapes of a lantern, deer and butterfly.

The banknote also consists of elements related to the Year of the Dragon, including the shape of a dragon and children doing a dragon lantern dance.

The Chinese zodiac cycle contains 12 animals that record years and reflect people's attributes. The animals are rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, sheep, monkey, rooster, dog, and pig.

Source: Xinhua
