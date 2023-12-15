Xi urges all-out efforts in emergency response, ensuring warm, safe winter for people

Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged all-out efforts in emergency response and ensuring a warm and safe winter for the people.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the instruction on the prevention of and response to disasters induced by low temperature, rain, snow and freezing.

He urged relevant regions and departments to step up to their responsibilities and make detailed precautionary measures.