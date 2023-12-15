Xi congratulates US-China Business Council on 50th anniversary

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday that China is ready to work with the US side to promote the healthy, stable and sustainable development of bilateral relations.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday congratulated the US-China Business Council (USCBC) Board of Directors and all its members on the 50th anniversary of the Council and sent his greetings to people from all sectors in the United States who have long cared for and supported China-US economic and trade cooperation.

In the message, Xi said that the world is undergoing major transformation unseen in a century. Whether China and the United States can work hand in hand to tackle the challenges together concerns the interests of the two peoples and the future of humanity.

During the recent meeting in San Francisco, Xi said, US President Joe Biden and he had in-depth discussions on issues vital to China-US relations, and reached important common understandings.

China is ready, in principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, to make concerted efforts with the United States to implement the deliverables of the meeting and promote healthy, stable and sustainable development of bilateral relations, he added.

As an important part of China-US relations, business cooperation between the two countries has brought many tangible benefits to the two peoples, Xi stressed, adding that China will remain firmly committed to advancing high-quality development and high-standard opening up, and to fostering a market-oriented, law-based and world-class business environment.

Chinese modernization will provide more opportunities for businesses from the United States and all other countries. There is huge potential, vast space, and a promising future for greater economic and trade cooperation between the two countries, Xi said.