News / Nation

China's retail sales up 10.1 pct in November

Xinhua
  11:32 UTC+8, 2023-12-15       0
China's retail sales of consumer goods, a major indicator of the country's consumption strength, climbed 10.1 percent year on year in November, official data showed Friday.
Xinhua
  11:32 UTC+8, 2023-12-15       0

China's retail sales of consumer goods, a major indicator of the country's consumption strength, climbed 10.1 percent year on year in November, official data showed Friday.

The growth pace accelerated from a rise of 7.6 percent registered in October, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Since the beginning of the year, the economic performance has continued to pick up, and the demand for goods and services has continued to recover, said NBS spokesperson Liu Aihua.

Retail sales in the country's urban regions rose 10 percent year on year last month, while that in rural areas expanded 10.4 percent.

Total retail sales of consumer goods topped 42.79 trillion yuan (about 6.03 trillion U.S. dollars) in the January-November period, up 7.2 percent from one year earlier, according to the NBS.

Online retail sales jumped 11 percent year on year to 13.96 trillion yuan in the first 11 months. In particular, online retail sales of physical goods rose 8.3 percent year on year to 11.77 trillion yuan, accounting for 27.5 percent of the total retail sales of consumer goods.

On expanding domestic demand, efforts should be made to stimulate consumption with potentials and expand productive investment to create a virtuous cycle of mutual promotion between consumption and investment, according to the annual Central Economic Work Conference held from Monday to Tuesday.

With the effective implementation of policies to boost domestic demand, China's consumption will see further expansion, Liu said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     