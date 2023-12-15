Xi inspects city of Laibin in south China's Guangxi

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Thursday afternoon inspected Laibin in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

During the inspection, Xi visited a sugarcane base and a sugar company in the city, learning about the breeding, planting and harvesting of sugarcane and the development of the sugar industry.