Xi inspects city of Laibin in south China's Guangxi
09:42 UTC+8, 2023-12-15 0
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Thursday afternoon inspected the city of Laibin in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.
During the inspection, Xi visited a sugarcane base and a sugar company in the city, learning about the breeding, planting and harvesting of sugarcane and the development of the sugar industry.
