A sip of coffee while seated overhanging a 200-meter cliff, or an overnight stay with whale sharks and manta rays – would you like to have a try?

These are some of the "novel play ways" giving a twist to tourism and overturning people's imagination.

They are collected in the 2023 Travel Play Book jointly released by China Tourism Academy and travel review website Mafengwo on Friday.

The book is based on the analysis of the reviews, search, sharing, observations, consumption and comment statistics of tourists on the website through the whole year.

Play ways are gradually replacing destinations to be a major factor affecting people's tourism consumption decisions, and the trend was extremely prominent in 2023.

This included the barbecue craze which sparked a tourism boom in Zibo, eastern China's Shandong Province, China's Village Super League, dubbed "Cun Chao" by Netizens, and China's Village Basketball Competition known as "CunBA" which has brought thousands of people to Rongjiang and Taijiang counties of southwest China's Guizhou Province.

Top 10 novel domestic travel play list in 2023

1. Cliff Cafe: The 200-meter-high cafe is located at Libo Forest Cool Park in Guizhou Province. Reaching the cafe requires a 1.5-hour walk through the pristine jungle, followed by climbing the 200-meter-high cliff, and finally descending a soft ladder for another 20 meters.

2. Winter Drifting through Rime Forest: At the source river of the Nongfu spring in Changbai Mountains, Jilin Province, people can take a rubber dinghy tour through the rime forest and enjoy the dreamlike winter scenery and thrilling fun of winter rafting.

3. Watching a "Cun Chao" game in Rongjiang, Guizhou Province.

4. Camping at Whale Shark Aquarium of Chimelong Ocean Kingdom: The overnight camp stay provides a unique chance to sleep next to various marine animals.

5. Zanhuawei Experience: Zanhuawei, an intangible cultural heritage, is a traditional Chinese hairstyle favored among women in Xunpu Village, Fujian Province. Photos of famous Chinese actress Zhao Liying have triggered a craze for the zanhuawei experience.

6. Abseiling at Tianyan Cave: The cave features a spectacular karst land form and a 32.8-meter-high stone Buddha figure. People can see the figure after abseiling to the bottom of the cave in Chongqing Municipality.

7. A helicopter tour appreciating the scenery of Lhasa, China's Tibet Autonomous Region.

8. Mermaid diving experience at Sanya Haichang Fantasy Town: Getting bored with watching fish inside an aquarium, try to be a "fish" yourself. Dance underwater surrounded by groups of fishes and wow friends with stunning photos on WeChat Moments.

9. Immersive experience of "A Dream of Red Mansions" culture: The Unique Dream of Red Mansion Drama Fantasy City in Langfang, Hebei Province, brings the "A Dream of Red Mansions," one of the four great classical novels in China, to life. The theme park boasts four large and eight small indoor theaters, as well as more than 100 scenario spaces and outdoor theaters.

10. A visit to Yonghe Palace in Beijing for an incense ash glaze bracelet.