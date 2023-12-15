China renews highest alert for cold wave

China's meteorological authorities renewed an orange alert for a cold wave on Friday evening. It is the most severe warning in its three-tier warning system.

China's meteorological authorities renewed an orange alert for a cold wave on Friday evening. It is the most severe warning in its three-tier warning system, forecasting temperature drops in most parts of the country.

According to the National Meteorological Center (NMC), temperatures will drop by 6 to 10 degrees Celsius in most parts of China from 8pm Friday to 8am Sunday.

Parts of Jilin, Liaoning, Zhejiang and Guangxi could see temperatures plunge by 16 to 20 degrees Celsius.

The NMC has called on local governments to take precautions against the cold weather, advised the public to keep warm, and urged measures to protect crops and aquatic products.

China has a three-tier, color-coded weather warning system for cold waves, with orange representing the most severe weather, followed by yellow and blue.