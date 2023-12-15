News / Nation

China renews highest alert for cold wave

Xinhua
  20:30 UTC+8, 2023-12-15       0
China's meteorological authorities renewed an orange alert for a cold wave on Friday evening. It is the most severe warning in its three-tier warning system.
Xinhua
  20:30 UTC+8, 2023-12-15       0
China renews highest alert for cold wave
CFP

A worker clean up the snow after heavy snowfall on Jixiang Road in Tongzhou district, Beijing, December 15.

China's meteorological authorities renewed an orange alert for a cold wave on Friday evening. It is the most severe warning in its three-tier warning system, forecasting temperature drops in most parts of the country.

According to the National Meteorological Center (NMC), temperatures will drop by 6 to 10 degrees Celsius in most parts of China from 8pm Friday to 8am Sunday.

Parts of Jilin, Liaoning, Zhejiang and Guangxi could see temperatures plunge by 16 to 20 degrees Celsius.

The NMC has called on local governments to take precautions against the cold weather, advised the public to keep warm, and urged measures to protect crops and aquatic products.

China has a three-tier, color-coded weather warning system for cold waves, with orange representing the most severe weather, followed by yellow and blue.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     