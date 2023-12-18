China to strengthen management of drunk driving cases

China will strengthen its handling of criminal cases involving drunk driving, according to a set of guidelines released on Monday.

China will strengthen its handling of criminal cases involving drunk driving, according to a set of guidelines released on Monday.

Jointly issued by the Supreme People's Court, the Supreme People's Procuratorate, the Ministry of Public Security, and the Ministry of Justice, the guidelines specified 15 scenarios subject to heavier punishment under the law, including recidivism.

These guidelines noted 10 scenarios where suspension of sentence shall not apply. For example, cases that lead to traffic accidents and pose a significant danger will be subject to a heavier punishment.

Drunk driving with obviously minor circumstances or damage may be exempt from criminal penalties, according to the guidelines.

The guidelines will take effect from December 28.