News / Nation

China announces measures to ensure stable prices, sound quality of necessity goods for upcoming holidays

Xinhua
  19:22 UTC+8, 2023-12-18       0
China's top market regulator rolled out measures to stabilize the prices and guarantee the quality of daily necessities with New Year's Day approaching.
Xinhua
  19:22 UTC+8, 2023-12-18       0

China's top market regulator on Monday rolled out measures to stabilize the prices and guarantee the quality of daily necessities with New Year's Day and the Spring Festival holidays approaching.

Supervision of food, industrial products, life services, and medical goods will be strengthened to meet people's daily needs during the holidays, the State Administration for Market Regulation said.

Specifically, price monitoring would be carried out both online and offline for categories including staple foods such as rice, vegetables, and eggs, as well as accommodation, transport, energy supply, and medicines, according to the administration.

Considering intense cold waves and the recent heavy rain and snow, the administration urged enhancing early warning systems and establishing emergency plans to prepare for possible abnormal price fluctuations and goods shortages caused by weather changes.

Efforts should also be made to crack down on violations, including price gouging, to ensure stable market prices at the end of this year and the beginning of next year.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     