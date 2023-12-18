China announces measures to ensure stable prices, sound quality of necessity goods for upcoming holidays

China's top market regulator rolled out measures to stabilize the prices and guarantee the quality of daily necessities with New Year's Day approaching.

China's top market regulator on Monday rolled out measures to stabilize the prices and guarantee the quality of daily necessities with New Year's Day and the Spring Festival holidays approaching.

Supervision of food, industrial products, life services, and medical goods will be strengthened to meet people's daily needs during the holidays, the State Administration for Market Regulation said.

Specifically, price monitoring would be carried out both online and offline for categories including staple foods such as rice, vegetables, and eggs, as well as accommodation, transport, energy supply, and medicines, according to the administration.

Considering intense cold waves and the recent heavy rain and snow, the administration urged enhancing early warning systems and establishing emergency plans to prepare for possible abnormal price fluctuations and goods shortages caused by weather changes.

Efforts should also be made to crack down on violations, including price gouging, to ensure stable market prices at the end of this year and the beginning of next year.