China allocates disaster-relief funds to quake-hit regions

  12:54 UTC+8, 2023-12-19       0
The Chinese government on Tuesday allocated 200 million yuan (US$28.18 million) of funds to support disaster relief efforts in the earthquake-hit Gansu and Qinghai provinces.
Of the total, 150 million yuan will be used to support Gansu, while 50 million yuan will go to Qinghai, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management and the Ministry of Finance.

