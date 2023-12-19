Medical expert team sent to earthquake-hit Gansu

The National Health Commission announced on Tuesday that a team of medical experts has been dispatched to assist the affected region.

Following a 6.2-magnitude earthquake late Monday in northwest China's Gansu Province, the National Health Commission announced on Tuesday that a team of medical experts has been dispatched to assist the affected region.

Additionally, the commission has coordinated emergency medical teams from various regions, including Sichuan, Shaanxi, and Ningxia, to contribute to rescue efforts in both Gansu and its neighboring province of Qinghai.

According to the commission, right after the earthquake, the Gansu provincial health commission dispatched vehicles including 33 ambulances and a team consisting of 173 medical workers to the quake-hit areas to treat and transfer the injured. Qinghai dispatched 68 ambulances and more than 40 experts to the affected areas in the province.

As of 6:30 am on Tuesday, over 300 injured individuals had been transported for treatment in the earthquake-stricken areas, the commission said.

The commission emphasized its commitment to deploying further medical rescue forces as needed, ensuring the safety and well-being of the people in the disaster-affected areas to the fullest extent possible.