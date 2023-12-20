﻿
News / Nation

Direct passenger flight service links Guangzhou with capital of PNG

Xinhua
  20:12 UTC+8, 2023-12-20       0
China Southern Airlines launched a direct passenger route linking south China's Guangzhou and Port Moresby, the capital of Papua New Guinea (PNG), on Wednesday.
Xinhua
  20:12 UTC+8, 2023-12-20       0

China Southern Airlines launched a direct passenger route linking south China's Guangzhou and Port Moresby, the capital of Papua New Guinea (PNG), on Wednesday.

It is the first regular commercial air route connecting the Chinese mainland and an island country in the Pacific.

The CZ5055 flight carrying 132 passengers landed at Port Moresby International Airport on Wednesday morning, marking the inauguration of the route.

The round-trip service is scheduled once a week, with the outbound flight departing from Guangzhou at 1 am (Beijing Time) on Wednesday and the return flight at 9 am (local time) on Thursday from Port Moresby, according to the airlines.

PNG is the first Pacific island country to sign the memorandum of understanding and cooperation plan with China on Belt and Road cooperation and has become China's largest trading partner in the region.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
China Southern Airlines
Belt and Road Initiative
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     