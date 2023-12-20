Xi says ready to promote China-Nicaragua ties for fresh achievements with strategic partnership as new starting point

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday he is ready to work with Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega to promote bilateral ties for fresh achievements.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday he is ready to work with Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega to promote bilateral ties for fresh achievements with the newly announced strategic partnership between the two countries as a new starting point.

In a phone conversation with Ortega, Xi also said he is willing to join the Nicaraguan leader in setting an example of solidarity, cooperation, mutual benefit and win-win results.

China is ready to be a reliable friend of Nicaragua and will continue to firmly support Nicaragua in safeguarding its national independence and national dignity, Xi said, adding that China also backs Nicaragua in rejecting external interference.

China stands ready to work with Nicaragua to oppose hegemonism and power politics, and promote the development of a more just and rational international order, Xi said.

China is ready to strengthen solidarity and coordination with Nicaragua in international affairs, and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries, Xi added.

For his part, Ortega said that China's remarkable achievements in development have contributed to world peace and brought hope to the world.

China has made significant contributions to sharing development achievements with people in developing countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America and improving their well-being, he said.

Nicaragua firmly abides by the one-China principle, and supports China's grand cause of reunification, he said, noting that Nicaragua also supports global cooperation initiatives, including the Belt and Road Initiative, proposed by Xi.