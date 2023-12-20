﻿
News / Nation

Xi says ready to promote China-Nicaragua ties for fresh achievements with strategic partnership as new starting point

Xinhua
  15:16 UTC+8, 2023-12-20       0
Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday he is ready to work with Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega to promote bilateral ties for fresh achievements.
Xinhua
  15:16 UTC+8, 2023-12-20       0

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday he is ready to work with Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega to promote bilateral ties for fresh achievements with the newly announced strategic partnership between the two countries as a new starting point.

In a phone conversation with Ortega, Xi also said he is willing to join the Nicaraguan leader in setting an example of solidarity, cooperation, mutual benefit and win-win results.

China is ready to be a reliable friend of Nicaragua and will continue to firmly support Nicaragua in safeguarding its national independence and national dignity, Xi said, adding that China also backs Nicaragua in rejecting external interference.

China stands ready to work with Nicaragua to oppose hegemonism and power politics, and promote the development of a more just and rational international order, Xi said.

China is ready to strengthen solidarity and coordination with Nicaragua in international affairs, and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries, Xi added.

For his part, Ortega said that China's remarkable achievements in development have contributed to world peace and brought hope to the world.

China has made significant contributions to sharing development achievements with people in developing countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America and improving their well-being, he said.

Nicaragua firmly abides by the one-China principle, and supports China's grand cause of reunification, he said, noting that Nicaragua also supports global cooperation initiatives, including the Belt and Road Initiative, proposed by Xi.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Belt and Road Initiative
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     