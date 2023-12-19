Head to majestic Wuzhong for leisure weekend getaway

If you are looking for a short leisure weekend or holiday getaway from Shanghai, Wuzhong District, home to famous natural and historical attractions in Suzhou, is an ideal option.

Liang Long

If you are looking for a short leisure weekend or holiday getaway from Shanghai, Wuzhong District, home to an array of famous natural and historical attractions in Suzhou City of neighboring Jiangsu Province, is probably a good option.

Taihu Lake, China's third-largest fresh water lake, is one of the brilliant pearls set in the Yangtze River Delta region, and the essential beauty of Taihu resides in Wuzhong. A necklace of tourist attractions such as Dongshan, Wangshan Village, Qionglong Hill, Guangfu Town, Piaomiao Peak and Mingyue Bay are also located in the district.

Wuzhong also boasts three historical towns – Mudu, Dongshan and Luzhi, as well as the Jinji Lake Scenic Area, Chongyuan Temple, the Guangfu Scenic Area and the Tianping Mountain Scenic Area.

Ti Gong

Over the weekend, culture, sports and tourism authorities from Wuzhong held a tourism bazaar in Shanghai's Pudong New Area, luring visitors with local delicacies and culture and tourism products.

The bazaar featured tourist souvenirs such as Jinting tuanshan, or silk round-shaped fans, and specialties of Wuzhong such as Biluochun, a top Chinese green tea; loquat honey; plum blossom black tea; and Jinting fruit wine.

Ti Gong

How to get there:

It takes approximately one and a half hours to drive from downtown Shanghai to the district to cover the approximately 90 kilometers. People can also ride the high-speed railway to Suzhou Railway Station, with the trip taking only about 25 minutes.

Ti Gong

Recommended destinations

Stop 1: Wuzhong Taihu Lake Scenic Area

The scenic area is known for the stunning scenery of lakes and mountains and is dotted with many historical and cultural relics, such as ancient towns and villages. It is regarded as the cradle of Wu culture and a natural historical and cultural museum.

The scenic area includes Dongshan, known as "the hometown of Biluochun tea," Qionglong Hill, a provincial nature reserve, and the Wangshan Scenic Area, dubbed as "the most beautiful village in Suzhou." The Taihu Lake Wetland Park, known as a "bird paradise," is an ideal place to observe migratory birds.



Stop 2: Mudu Town

Located at the foot of Lingyan Mountain, bordering Taihu Lake, Mudu is a historical and cultural town with ancient streets and alleys, hills and rivers and residences built by the rivers and hills. It boasts a traditional lifestyle from the Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) dynasties, classical opera, and traditional crafts. It is a quintessential water town in China.

Ti Gong

Stop 3: Diaohualou (Carved House)

Diaohualou are wood-and-brick carved gate houses. They are considered to be a masterpiece of Suzhou's "ancient architecture of the Xiangshan craftsmen of Wuxian County." All the beams, columns, windows and gates are carved, and the carved pieces are delicate.

Stop 4: Luxiang Old Village

The village has preserved more than 30 ancient architectural buildings from the Ming and Qing dynasties. It is the hometown of Wang Ao, grand secretary during the reign of Emperor Zhengde (1506-1521) of the Ming Dynasty.

Liu Yang / Ti Gong

Stop 5: Linwu Cave

Legend has it that a dragon lived inside the cave. The cave takes the shape of a dragon, hence it is also known as the Dragon Cave. It is a large spacious underground hall of limestone with rocks in the form of animals. In mid-February each year, the Plum Bosom Festival is held here.

Stop 6: Piaomiao Hill

Piaomiao Hill is the highest peak among the 72 Taihu peaks. It is often covered in clouds and mist, as in the local Piaomiao fairytale, from where it got its name. The area boasts 20-plus scenic spots.