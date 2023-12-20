﻿
News / Nation

UNESCO IISTEM to improve sci-tech innovation talent training in China: education ministry

Xinhua
  20:15 UTC+8, 2023-12-20       0
A Chinese education official on Wednesday said the UNESCO International Institute for STEM Education will contribute to China's efforts to promote talent in sci-tech innovation.
Xinhua
  20:15 UTC+8, 2023-12-20       0

A Chinese education official on Wednesday said the UNESCO International Institute for STEM Education (IISTEM) will contribute to China's efforts to promote talent in sci-tech innovation.

The UNESCO IISTEM is expected to accelerate China's reform in STEM education, said Qin Changwei, secretary-general of the Chinese National Commission for UNESCO at a press conference of the Ministry of Education. STEM refers to the disciplines of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

UNESCO adopted the resolution to establish the UNESCO IISTEM as a UNESCO Category 1 institute in Shanghai during a general conference in November this year. It is the 10th category 1 institute UNESCO has set up globally.

The main functions of the UNESCO IISTEM include promoting inclusive, equitable, relevant, and quality STEM education for all from early childhood to adulthood. The establishment of the UNESCO IISTEM is based on the proposal of China.

"The UNESCO IISTEM is a significant achievement of China-UNESCO cooperation," Qin said, adding that the UNESCO IISTEM will assist China in communicating the philosophies and practices of STEM education with the international community as well as contributing to Chinese strengths to global education development.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     