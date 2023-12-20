UNESCO IISTEM to improve sci-tech innovation talent training in China: education ministry

A Chinese education official on Wednesday said the UNESCO International Institute for STEM Education will contribute to China's efforts to promote talent in sci-tech innovation.

The UNESCO IISTEM is expected to accelerate China's reform in STEM education, said Qin Changwei, secretary-general of the Chinese National Commission for UNESCO at a press conference of the Ministry of Education. STEM refers to the disciplines of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

UNESCO adopted the resolution to establish the UNESCO IISTEM as a UNESCO Category 1 institute in Shanghai during a general conference in November this year. It is the 10th category 1 institute UNESCO has set up globally.

The main functions of the UNESCO IISTEM include promoting inclusive, equitable, relevant, and quality STEM education for all from early childhood to adulthood. The establishment of the UNESCO IISTEM is based on the proposal of China.

"The UNESCO IISTEM is a significant achievement of China-UNESCO cooperation," Qin said, adding that the UNESCO IISTEM will assist China in communicating the philosophies and practices of STEM education with the international community as well as contributing to Chinese strengths to global education development.