China-developed AS700 civil manned airship receives type certificate

Xinhua

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) has issued a type certificate to the country's independently-developed AS700 civil manned airship, according to the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC).

AVIC Special Vehicle Research Institute developed the AS700 civil airship in compliance with the CAAC airworthiness regulations and it also has independent property rights over this manned airship, said AVIC, China's leading aircraft manufacturer.

The single-capsule manned airship has a single-point landing gear. It has a maximum take-off weight of 4,150 kg, a maximum flight range of 700 km, and a maximum endurance of 10 hours.

This manned airship can carry up to 10 people onboard, including the pilot.

As a new soft quasi-balanced airship model, AS700 can make both short take-off and landing and vertical take-off and landing. It is mainly used for air tours, emergency rescue, urban security, and other fields, said AVIC.