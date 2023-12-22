﻿
News / Nation

Earthquake death toll in China's Qinghai rises to 31

Xinhua
  11:50 UTC+8, 2023-12-22       0
Death toll from the 6.2-magnitude earthquake that jolted northwest China has risen to 31 in Qinghai Province, local authorities said.
Xinhua
  11:50 UTC+8, 2023-12-22       0

Death toll from the 6.2-magnitude earthquake that jolted northwest China has risen to 31 in Qinghai Province, local authorities said.

As of 10 p.m. Thursday, the disaster has injured 198 people in Qinghai, with three others still missing.

According to the China Earthquake Networks Center, the quake struck at 11:59 p.m. Monday and has a focal depth of 10 km. The epicenter Liugou Township is about 8 km from the county seat of the Bonan-Dongxiang-Salar Autonomous County of Jishishan in Gansu Province.

By Wednesday morning, a total of 113 people were confirmed dead in Gansu.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Shi Jingyun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     