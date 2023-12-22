Earthquake death toll in China's Qinghai rises to 31

Death toll from the 6.2-magnitude earthquake that jolted northwest China has risen to 31 in Qinghai Province, local authorities said.

As of 10 p.m. Thursday, the disaster has injured 198 people in Qinghai, with three others still missing.

According to the China Earthquake Networks Center, the quake struck at 11:59 p.m. Monday and has a focal depth of 10 km. The epicenter Liugou Township is about 8 km from the county seat of the Bonan-Dongxiang-Salar Autonomous County of Jishishan in Gansu Province.

By Wednesday morning, a total of 113 people were confirmed dead in Gansu.