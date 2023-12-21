China opposes US placing Chinese enterprises on export control list

China firmly opposes the United States placing 13 Chinese enterprises on its export-control "unverified list," said a Ministry of Commerce spokesperson Thursday.

The US practice disregards the facts of and harms the foundation of bilateral cooperation, hinders normal economic and trade activities of enterprises, and undermines market rules and international economic and trade order, the spokesperson said.

"China firmly opposes this," said the spokesperson, adding that the United States should immediately stop its unreasonable suppression of Chinese enterprises."

China will resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, the spokesperson said.