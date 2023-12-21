News / Nation

China opposes US placing Chinese enterprises on export control list

Xinhua
  21:39 UTC+8, 2023-12-21       0
China firmly opposes the United States placing 13 Chinese enterprises on its export-control "unverified list," said a Ministry of Commerce spokesperson Thursday.
Xinhua
  21:39 UTC+8, 2023-12-21       0

China firmly opposes the United States placing 13 Chinese enterprises on its export-control "unverified list," said a Ministry of Commerce spokesperson Thursday.

The US practice disregards the facts of and harms the foundation of bilateral cooperation, hinders normal economic and trade activities of enterprises, and undermines market rules and international economic and trade order, the spokesperson said.

"China firmly opposes this," said the spokesperson, adding that the United States should immediately stop its unreasonable suppression of Chinese enterprises."

China will resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, the spokesperson said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     