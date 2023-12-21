Rocket arrives at launch site for Tianzhou-7 cargo mission

The Long March-7 Y8 carrier rocket, tasked with sending China's space station cargo craft Tianzhou-7 into orbit, was transported to the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Hainan.

Ti Gong

The Long March-7 Y8 carrier rocket, tasked with sending China's space station cargo craft Tianzhou-7 into orbit, was transported to the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in the southern province of Hainan on Thursday.

The rocket will undergo assembly and testing together with Tianzhou-7, which arrived earlier, the China Manned Space Agency said on Thursday.

At present, all testing systems at the launch site are gearing up for the launch as planned, the agency confirmed.