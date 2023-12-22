Shenzhou-17 crew completes first spacewalk

The Shenzhou-17 crew members on board China's orbiting space station completed their first spacewalk at 9:35 p.m. (Beijing Time) on Thursday.

The Shenzhou-17 crew members on board China's orbiting space station completed their first spacewalk at 9:35 p.m. (Beijing Time) on Thursday, according to the China Manned Space Agency.

Tang Hongbo, Tang Shengjie and Jiang Xinlin worked seven-and-a-half hours to complete set tasks such as a Tianhe core module solar wing repair test, with the assistance of a ground team and the space station's robotic arm.

Tang Hongbo and Tang Shengjie have since returned safely to the Wentian lab module.

It was the second time that Tang Hongbo, China's first space traveler to return to the space station for a second mission, has performed a spacewalk. Tang Shengjie became the country's youngest astronaut to carry out an extravehicular mission.

In the future, the Shenzhou-17 crew will complete a significant number of planned space science experiments, technical tests, spacewalks and the installation of extravehicular payloads.

They have performed many tasks since they entered the orbital complex on Oct. 26, including a crew rotation with Shenzhou-16 astronauts, space station platform maintenance, life and health support, extravehicular spacesuit inspections and tests, and Tianzhou-6 cargo ship equipment inspections.

They have also undertaken robotic arm operations training, emergency life-saving drills, medical rescue drills, and full-system pressure emergency drills.