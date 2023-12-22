News / Nation

Shenzhou-17 crew completes first spacewalk

Xinhua
  10:19 UTC+8, 2023-12-22       0
The Shenzhou-17 crew members on board China's orbiting space station completed their first spacewalk at 9:35 p.m. (Beijing Time) on Thursday.
Xinhua
  10:19 UTC+8, 2023-12-22       0

The Shenzhou-17 crew members on board China's orbiting space station completed their first spacewalk at 9:35 p.m. (Beijing Time) on Thursday, according to the China Manned Space Agency.

Tang Hongbo, Tang Shengjie and Jiang Xinlin worked seven-and-a-half hours to complete set tasks such as a Tianhe core module solar wing repair test, with the assistance of a ground team and the space station's robotic arm.

Tang Hongbo and Tang Shengjie have since returned safely to the Wentian lab module.

It was the second time that Tang Hongbo, China's first space traveler to return to the space station for a second mission, has performed a spacewalk. Tang Shengjie became the country's youngest astronaut to carry out an extravehicular mission.

In the future, the Shenzhou-17 crew will complete a significant number of planned space science experiments, technical tests, spacewalks and the installation of extravehicular payloads.

They have performed many tasks since they entered the orbital complex on Oct. 26, including a crew rotation with Shenzhou-16 astronauts, space station platform maintenance, life and health support, extravehicular spacesuit inspections and tests, and Tianzhou-6 cargo ship equipment inspections.

They have also undertaken robotic arm operations training, emergency life-saving drills, medical rescue drills, and full-system pressure emergency drills.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Shi Jingyun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     