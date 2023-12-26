China allows beef imports from Uruguay

The statement specifies that companies that export beef to China should be located in areas free of foot-and-mouth disease.

China will allow the import of Uruguayan beef starting on Tuesday, according to a statement issued by the General Administration of Customs.

The statement specifies that companies that export beef to China should be located in areas free of foot-and-mouth disease, as recognized by the World Organization for Animal Health.

The companies should also be under the supervision of Uruguayan authorities and in compliance with the requirements of veterinary health and public health regulations of both sides, the statement says.

Exporters should register with the General Administration of Customs, while unregistered ones are not allowed to export their beef to China, according to the statement.