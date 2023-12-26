News / Nation

Former CSIC chairman sentenced to 13 years in jail for bribery, abuse of power

Xinhua
  20:53 UTC+8, 2023-12-26       0
A Chinese court on Tuesday sentenced Hu Wenming, former chairman of China Shipbuilding Industry Company Limited, to 13 years in prison for bribery and abuse of power.
Xinhua
  20:53 UTC+8, 2023-12-26       0
Former CSIC chairman sentenced to 13 years in jail for bribery, abuse of power
Ti Gong

Hu Wenming, former chairman of China Shipbuilding Industry Company Limited stands trial on a court on Tuesday.

A Chinese court on Tuesday sentenced Hu Wenming, former chairman of China Shipbuilding Industry Company Limited (CSIC), to 13 years in prison for bribery and abuse of power.

Hu was also fined 5 million yuan and had all of his illegal gains from bribery recovered and turned over to the state treasury, according to the verdict of the First Intermediate People's Court of Shanghai.

He was found guilty of taking advantage of his former positions at state-owned enterprises between 2001 and 2020 to help relevant organizations and individuals in project contracting, business cooperation, asset acquisition, personnel promotion and deposits collection, the court ruling stated. Hu took money and valuables worth over 59.86 million yuan (US$8.43 million) in return.

Between 2013 and 2015 he also abused his power as CSIC chairman in a restructuring project of a CSIC subsidiary and caused huge losses to national interests, the court said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     