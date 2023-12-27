News / Nation

China accelerates building of national computing power network

Xinhua
  08:56 UTC+8, 2023-12-27       0
China has released an implementation plan on further carrying out the "east data, west computing" project and speeding up the construction of a national computing power network.
Xinhua
  08:56 UTC+8, 2023-12-27       0

China has released an implementation plan on further carrying out the "east data, west computing" project and speeding up the construction of a national computing power network, according to the national data bureau.

The plan, jointly released by five authorities including the bureau and the National Development and Reform Commission, aims to energize high-standard economic development with the development of high-quality computing power and contribute to the building of the country's cyberspace strength and a digital China.

By the end of 2025, China should form a preliminary comprehensive computing power infrastructure system. New computing power in national computing hubs should exceed 60 percent of the national new computing power, the computing power should be easier and cheaper to use, and key and core technologies should be basically safe and reliable, said the plan.

Work will be done to coordinate computing power among China's eastern, central and western regions, promote integrated application of computing power, data and algorithms, and coordinate the development and security of computing power, according to the plan.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     