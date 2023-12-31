News / Nation

Mainland spokesperson slams Lai Ching-te's 'Taiwan independence' remarks

Xinhua
  08:21 UTC+8, 2023-12-31       0
A Chinese mainland spokesperson slammed Lai Ching-te, a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) politician, for spreading "Taiwan independence" remarks.
Xinhua
  08:21 UTC+8, 2023-12-31       0

A Chinese mainland spokesperson slammed Lai Ching-te, a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) politician, for spreading "Taiwan independence" remarks, noting that his remarks were full of confrontation mentality.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the comments in response to a media query regarding Lai's remarks during Saturday's televised debate by candidates for the region's leader.

The DPP authorities refuse to acknowledge the one-China principle and the "1992 Consensus," sabotaging the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, obstructing cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation, and escalating the tense and volatile situation across the Taiwan Strait, Chen said.

Chen noted that the mainland resolutely opposes separatist attempts for "Taiwan independence" and has the capabilities to safeguard national sovereignty and the determination to resolve the Taiwan question and realize national reunification.

There is only one China in the world, and the mainland and Taiwan belong to one and the same China, the spokesperson noted, adding that China's sovereignty and territorial integrity brook no division.

As long as the "1992 Consensus" is adhered to and "Taiwan independence" is opposed, cross-Strait relations can return to the right track of peaceful development, he said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     