Mainland spokesperson slams Lai Ching-te's 'Taiwan independence' remarks

A Chinese mainland spokesperson slammed Lai Ching-te, a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) politician, for spreading "Taiwan independence" remarks, noting that his remarks were full of confrontation mentality.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the comments in response to a media query regarding Lai's remarks during Saturday's televised debate by candidates for the region's leader.

The DPP authorities refuse to acknowledge the one-China principle and the "1992 Consensus," sabotaging the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, obstructing cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation, and escalating the tense and volatile situation across the Taiwan Strait, Chen said.

Chen noted that the mainland resolutely opposes separatist attempts for "Taiwan independence" and has the capabilities to safeguard national sovereignty and the determination to resolve the Taiwan question and realize national reunification.

There is only one China in the world, and the mainland and Taiwan belong to one and the same China, the spokesperson noted, adding that China's sovereignty and territorial integrity brook no division.

As long as the "1992 Consensus" is adhered to and "Taiwan independence" is opposed, cross-Strait relations can return to the right track of peaceful development, he said.